GES Opens Application For Senior Ranks Promotion

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of applications for the promotion of qualified teachers and officers to higher ranks within the education service.

The promotion covers the ranks of Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II, and Principal Superintendent.

In a letter posted on its Facebook page, the GES disclosed that, to attain the position of a Deputy Director, “an applicant should have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director I in or before 2020 and should have been continuously at post since date (except for the periods of approved leave of absence).”

For the position of Assistant Director I, an applicant should have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Director II in or before 2020, and should have been continuously at post since date, except for the periods of approved leave of absence.

Also, for the position of Assistant Director II, an applicant should have been promoted to the rank of Principal Superintendent in or before 2020 and should have been continuously at post since date, except for the periods of approved leave of absence.

And for the position of Principal Superintendent, an applicant should have been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent I in or before 2020 and should have been continuously at post since date, except for the periods of approved leave of absence, adding that “An applicant who has obtained an approved undergraduate degree will be automatically placed on this rank.”

According to the GES, officers or teachers who wish to rely on their Masters or Doctorate degrees for promotion should be approved on the GES course of study, their certificates should not have been obtained before the previous promotion, and the certificate which will be used for the promotion should be obtained in or before 2022.

“For avoidance of doubt, applicants who wish to rely on Masters/Doctorate degrees to join the interviews out of turn should note the following: Master’s/PhD programme should be on the approved GES course of study. The Master’s/PhD certificate should not have been obtained before the previous promotion. Applicants who wish to use the Master’s/PhD certificate for ADI, ADII and Deputy Director Promotion should have obtained their certificate in or before 2022,” it stressed.

Application for promotion opens from Monday, August 18 to Friday, September 5, 2025.

By Florence Asamoah Adom