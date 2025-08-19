One Killed In Road Accident

ONE PERSON has been confirmed dead and another one is battling for his life in the hospital after a fatal road accident at Buokrom Bola Junction in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region.

The accident happened when a tricycle, reportedly, veered from its lane and crashed head on into an oncoming Toyota Corolla taxi cab around 9pm on August 15, 2025.

The injured person, Samuel Kwarteng, aged 21, was the rider of the tricycle, whilst the deceased, a yet to be identified woman, was also in the tricycle as a passenger.

The Kumasi Airport Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) report, confirming the accident, said “On 15/08/2025 at about 9:00pm, suspect rider, Samuel Kwarteng, aged 21, was riding a TVS Motor Tricycle with registration No. M -25 AW- 302 with one female occupant, whose name is not yet known, about 24 years, from Buokrom Estate junction heading towards Kenyasi direction.

“On reaching a section of the road at Buokrom Bola Junction, he lost directional control of the steering, veered off its lane into the opposite lane and allegedly crashed into an oncoming Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number As-6696-17, driven by Ernest Boakye, 46 years.”

According to the police statement, the rider and female occupant (now deceased) sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Accident and Emergency Unit for treatment.

“The female occupant died shortly on arrival while the rider is on admission receiving treatment. Body deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation, identification and awaiting autopsy,” the report disclosed.

The police said efforts are underway to trace families of deceased and suspect rider, adding that “Suspect driver, Ernest Boakye detained in police custody. Accident vehicle No AS 6696-17 and Motor Tricycle No M-25 AW 302 all impounded at the station.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi