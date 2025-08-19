World Assemblies Of God Pray For Mahama

Rev Dominic Yeo, Chairman of World Assemblies of God Fellowship

The World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF) has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana over the tragic loss of the two Cabinet Ministers – Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Alhaji Dr. Mutarla Muhammed and six others in the recent helicopter crash.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, assured President Mahama of the solidarity and prayers of the umbrella body for 451,000 Assemblies of God churches in the world.

“We ask that the Lord surround you, your leadership team, and bereaved families with His unfailing love, comfort and peace.”

“May His presence strengthen you and give you wisdom as you lead the nation in these difficult days,” the statement concluded.

President Mahama is a member of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and worships regularly at the Ringway branch in Accra.