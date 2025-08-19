Boy, 5, Dies In Well

The well which claimed the boy’s life

A NORMAL play among children turned disastrous after one of the children accidentally fell into a deep well, which was filled with water to the brim, and died instantly.

The deceased, who has been identified by the police as Lawrence Obrimpong Asare, and his friends were playing with sticks on Saturday, August 16, 2025, around 3:30pm.

In the course of playing, Asare’s stick fell into the well and in an attempt to retrieve the stick, he accidentally fell into the well, which unfortunately ended his life in a tragic manner.

The sad incident was said to have sparked melancholic scenes in Sreso Timpom, a farming community near Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, the police has confirmed in a report.

“On 16/08/2025 at 1640 hours, Kwame Adjei, the Unit Committee Chairman of Sreso Timpom, accompanied by Abdul Majid Lukman, came to the station and the former reported that at about 1530 hours same day, he received a report that a boy, aged about five years, had fallen into a well.

“That some youth managed to rescue him and sent him to Sreso Timpom Community CHIP compound but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” part of the police report which has been sighted by the paper disclosed.

The police, the statement indicated, on receiving the report, swiftly moved to Sreso Timpon Community CHIP Compound and found the body of the deceased lying in a supine position on a stretcher.

“Abdul Majid Lukman, the uncle of the deceased, identified the body as Lawrence Obrimpong Asare, aged five years. The body was inspected and no marks of assault were found,” the report noted.

According to the police, as part of their investigations into the case, they visited the scene and found a well dug behind an uncompleted building for the construction of a house, which is located at the outskirts of the town.

Further information gathered by the police “indicated that the deceased and his peers were playing with sticks around the uncompleted building and his stick fell into the water in the well. That he decided to pick it but fell into the well.”

The body of the five-year-old boy has since been conveyed and deposited at the Nyinahin Community Morgue, awaiting autopsy to determine the cause of death, as police investigations are ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi