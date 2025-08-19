From Battlefield To Homes: Women Leading The Charge For Reconciliation In Conflict

Women from the Yennutoona Foundation-Ghana displaying their placards

“Say No to Conflict: Peace is a Necessary Ingredient,” “Peace is Wealth: Let’s Embrace It,” “Choose Peace, Choose Love,” were some of the statements displayed on the placards by a women’s group from the Naniik and Gberuk communities with the Yennutoona Foundation-Ghana, a non-profit organisation.

The women aimed to appeal to their husbands, who were involved in the ongoing conflict between the Naniik and Gberuk communities, advocating for reconciliation.

Carrying leaves as symbols of peace, love, and surrender, the women marched to the Bimbagu chief’s palace to express their displeasure over the persistent conflict involving their husbands, which has severely impacted economic activities and disrupted the peace of the area.

Their primary appeal is for a ceasefire between the Naniik and Gberuk communities, allowing peace to return to what were once vibrant communities.

From January, 2025, three people lost their lives in the land and chieftaincy-related incident between these communities near Bimbagu in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District of the North East region.

The violence resulted in the destruction of about 50 houses, with several persons sustaining injuries and properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis damaged.

A visit to the Naniik and Gberuk communities by DAILY GUIDE revealed empty homes, and markets, as many men had fled their homes, leaving behind their wives and children.

The conflict has also led to the closure of schools and health facilities with looming food insecurity in the various communities because farmers could not farm this season over the fear of being attacked.

Olivia Duut, an entrepreneur and member of the Yennutoona Foundation-Ghana, described the conflict as a nightmare, recounting the incident of that fateful night.

“On that night, we heard gunshots and saw houses burning in our community. My husband and I ran out with our children, but they came to our house and burned it down, causing us to lose everything,” she said.

She recounted how her mini factory, where she baked bread and pastries for the Bimbagu area, was also destroyed.

“Sometimes, when I remember the destruction, I feel suicidal because I have lost everything I worked for over the years,” she recounted.

Olivia noted that living with her three children without her husband has become a challenge.

“My husband has relocated to southern Ghana due to the conflict, as any man seen around is at risk. It’s been very difficult for me to care for the children, especially since I have lost everything and I am currently unemployed. We had to move in with my brother in Nakpanduri, who is taking care of us, and my sisters have provided us with clothes and food,” she explained.

She appealed to the government for intervention to find a lasting solution to the conflict, calling for an urgent need for peace so they can return to their homes.

“This year, we haven’t been able to farm due to the conflict, and we lack the resources to care for our families. The government needs to help us,” Olivia disclosed.

Gatirika Bawa, another victim who lost her son, Bawa Suuk, 36, shared her painful experience with DAILY GUIDE, “They killed my son and burned down our house. We have lost everything and are currently homeless. I was forced to relocate back to my father’s house with my grandson, whose father was killed. I own land, but I can’t farm on it due to the ongoing conflict.”

Duubik Saman, an elder at the Bimbagu Chief Palace, commended the Yennutoona Foundation-Ghana for their efforts to encourage both feuding factions to pursue peace and assured that the palace is open to dialogue to restore peace in the community.

Bimbagu Electoral Area Assemblyman

Baanam Tampiuk, the Assemblyman for the Bimbagu Electoral Area, told DAILY GUIDE that the conflict has created fear and panic among people from neighboring communities.

“Traveling through the two communities to Bunkpurugu has become scary, as anyone can be a target, creating fear among residents of surrounding communities,” he noted.

He assured of his commitment to working towards restoring peace in the Bimbagu electoral area.

Government Intervention

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, who visited the affected communities, urged residents to ceasefire and engage in dialogue to resolve the issue.

He assured them that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is collaborating with local chiefs, particularly the Nayiri, and opinion leaders to find lasting solutions.

The Minister assured that security measures have been strengthened in the two communities to protect lives and properties.

Sustainable Development Goal 16

Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16) focuses on promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions, directly relating to security. It aims to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbagu