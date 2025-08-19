Helicopter Crash: Govt Thanks Ghanaians, Diplomatic Corps

Government has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and the diplomatic community for their support, condolences, and comfort in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash of August 6 that claimed eight lives.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of solidarity shown across the nation and beyond,” a statement issued by the Presidency indicated.

The statement said, “Your messages of sympathy, your attendance at the state funeral, your practical assistance, and the many acts of kindness extended to the bereaved families have provided great consolation in this time of sorrow.”

The statement also thanked those who worked tirelessly and the corporate organisations that supported to ensure that the victims were accorded a dignified and befitting Ghanaian burial – a fitting farewell that honours their memory and reflects the compassion of our people.

“Further to the conclusion of the state funeral and the burial of all eight victims, the Chief of Staff directs that flags at all public buildings be restored to full mast with immediate effect,” the statement said.

It indicated that the decision follows the collective grief and the honour the nation paid to the victims of the helicopter crash.

“As we return to the duties of #ResettingGhana and building the Ghana we want, let us remain united in prayer, comfort one another, and continue to support the families affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” the statement added.

Eight Ghanaians; Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah lost their lives on August 6, 2025, while on their way to Obuasi where the ministers and others were scheduled to launch an anti-illegal mining (galamsey) initiative.

A state funeral was organised in their memory at the Black Star Square on Friday, August 15, 2025 after which six of them were later buried at the military cemetery.

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna were laid to rest on August 10, 2025, after Islamic burial rites were performed for them at the State House.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak