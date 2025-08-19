Empress Gifty Artiste Of The Year Win Raises Eyebrows

Empress Gifty

MANY ARE questioning the credibility of the recently held Ghana Music Awards UK following gospel musician Empress Gifty’s Artiste of the Year win.

The awards, which was held last Saturday, has caused a stir on social media, with many questioning how the controversial musician was given the award in a category for the best act whose enviable works have gained the necessary admirations in the year under review.

Empress Gifty, who doubles as entertainment host at UTV, beats the likes of Afrobeat sensation King Promise, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton, King Paluta, Joe Mettle, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, KiDi, and Team Eternity.

A congratulatory post by UTV under the caption, “Congratulations to Empress Gifty for winning Gospel Song of the Year at the 6th Ghana Music Awards USA,” has generated varied opinions under the comments section.

Maame Adom wrote, “How can you use just ‘watch me, watch me’ to win award. Apuuu.”

Minista Gene also stated, “Someone is asking if it was Hopeson Adorye that organised it anaaa… Hmm eii Ghana foɔ”

Citizen Botwe Ankara wrote, “Artiste of year? Archipelago (Mufasa) even did better than her in the year under review. Apuuuu!.”

Darling Godfred One stated, “Thank God Agradaa is not around like Empress Gifty go see wahala.”

UTV Ghana was the awards official media partner.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke