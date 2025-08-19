Sacrifices Of Helicopter Crash Victims Must Not Be Forgotten – Diana Hamilton

Diana Antwi-Hamilton

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Antwi-Hamilton, has made a passionate appeal to the public to institute a structure that will stand as a symbol of remembrance for the departed public servants who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash, which occurred on August 6, 2025 in Adansi Akrofuom, Ashanti Region.

In a post on her social media pages, the ‘Adom’ hitmaker offered an intensive prayer for the nation, calling on a united front to fight adversity and challenges that may confront the country.

She wrote, “Lord, we lift our cries to You. Reign in our homeland O God. In this period of pain and deep loss, we ask You to ‘cradle the souls’ of our dearly departed eight gallant sons of our land in Your eternal peace. Grant them rest in Your tender embrace, where suffering is no more. Comfort, Lord, the families left behind— their wives, children, mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters. Strengthen them through the weight of this grief, and surround them with love that will not falter. “Let this pain not revisit our land, let their memory stir in us a deeper love for country, for peace, and for one another. May their sacrifice never be forgotten. May Ghana always remember. Rest well, brave hearts. You served, you stood, you soared. Now, rest.”

Last Friday, a state funeral was held at the Black Star Square in Accra, to honour the eight victims of the tragic helicopter crash.

The ceremony was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ministers of State, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional leaders, bereaved families, and citizens from across the country.

The funeral service also featured tributes from government officials, institutional representatives, and family members.

The state funeral served as a moment of national mourning, recognising the dedicated service and sacrifice of the victims.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke