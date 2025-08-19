Neymar In Tears As Santos Suffer Record 6-0 Defeat

Neymar in tears

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. broke down in tears after Santos were thrashed 6-0 at home by Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

The result marked the heaviest defeat of Neymar’s career and the first time Santos have conceded six goals at home in the league. Hours later, head coach Cleber Xavier was dismissed.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Philippe Coutinho scored twice as Vasco ended a six-game winless run with their biggest league victory in 17 years.

The result also lifted them out of the relegation zone, just one place behind Santos, who remain two points clear of the bottom four.

“I’m ashamed,” Neymar said afterwards. “I’m totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without violence. Our attitude on the field was terrible. I’ve never experienced this in my life. The tears were from anger, from everything.”

Neymar, 33, rejoined Santos in January after leaving Saudi side Al-Hilal and signed a six-month extension in June. He has registered six goals and three assists in 21 appearances, though injuries have limited his impact.

Xavier, 61, had been in charge since April, winning just five of his 15 matches.

Santos, eight-time Brazilian champions, were only promoted back to the top flight last November after suffering their first-ever relegation.

They face fourth-placed Bahia away on Sunday, August 24.