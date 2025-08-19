GFA Condemns Racial Abuse Of Antwi-Adjei, Backs Ongoing Investigations

Christopher Antwi-Adjei

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has thrown its full support behind Black Stars winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei after he was subjected to racial abuse during Schalke 04’s German Cup clash against FC Lokomotive Leipzig.

The incident, which occurred in the 13th minute of the game, saw Antwi-Adjei targeted by offensive behaviour from sections of the crowd, prompting swift intervention from the referee, Schalke captain Kenan Karaman, and match officials who temporarily halted play.

In a strongly worded statement, the GFA described the abuse as “abhorrent” and insisted that racism has no place in football or wider society.

“Racism demeans the game we love and undermines the values of respect, equality, and unity that football seeks to promote,” the Association stressed.

It also commended Schalke 04 and its leadership for their immediate and uncompromising rejection of the abuse, as well as German authorities for launching investigations to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The GFA stands firmly with Christopher Antwi-Adjei during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “His courage in speaking out against racial abuse sets an example for the fight against discrimination in football and beyond.”

Reiterating its commitment to inclusivity and respect, the GFA called on clubs, federations, and football authorities worldwide to unite in ensuring the sport remains a safe space for all, regardless of race, colour, or background.

BY Wletsu Ransford