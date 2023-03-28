‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ Pulls Crowd

Kwan Pa band

Thousands of Ghanaian music fans who attended the two-day musical jam and food bazaar dubbed ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) complex at the weekend were thrilled with great musical performances.

The ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ is part of Citi TV/Citi FM’s events to celebrate March as Heritage Month and the ‘Make it Ghana’ agenda.

The two-day event also saw attendees treated to sumptuous local meals by a variety of indigenous vendors. Patrons and vendors alike could not hide their delight at the fantastic experience the bazaar provided.

The many regional dishes and beverages were on display to help patrons relive their favourite cultural experiences in the traditional Ghanaian kitchen.

The highlight of the second day of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘Back to Your Village Food Bazaar’ was the moment Ghanaian palm wine highlife band, Kwan Pa took centre stage with its enthralling performance.

Even though they perform with traditional musical instruments, they also add a modern touch to most of their compositions.

Typical of their style of music, palm wine highlife band started with typical highlife music, did a mishmash of contemporary highlife and hiplife, among others.

The Kwan Pa band comprises four members: Frederick Kwame Minamor, Bismark Kwabena Safo, Evans Ntie, and Asa Nkansah. All four members play a musical instrument each and double as vocalists.

On day one of the event, sensational musical band, GG Band had patrons dance to live performances of contemporary Ghanaian music.

Some patrons on day one of the two-day event expressed excitement and satisfaction with the various cuisine and music and asked for more of such events.

The annual ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ is in its sixth year, and this year’s event is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo Pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.