Backlash As African Leaders Ride To Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral In Bus

The mode of transportation for African leaders to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, has been generating reactions on Twitter.

Social media users have been comparing the privileges given to the US president, Joe Biden, to use his motorcade, while other leaders, not only African leaders had to arrive via buses.

A tweep, Dere R Tesfa said, “African leaders including #WilliamsRuto, were lumped into a bus during Queen Elizabeth’s burial. This is considered as an insult and disrespect for #Africa. #ShameOnUK

YejeginaLij replied Tesfa, saying, “Shame on the African leaders who accepted such treatment.”

Emmanuel Lumumba shared a video of the arrival of the US president, Joe Biden in his motorcade and that of African leaders on a bus and said, “Our leaders went to the UK and are being treated the way they treat us.”

Kasera Achayo tweeted, “Why even bother to go? it’s obvious their absence wouldn’t have been noticed either way. Neo-colonisation is real, I feel sad at these images of mostly African Heads of States being carted in hired buses that are not even uniformed. What a shame.”

Another tweep, Tony Roufajani, sees the situation in a different light saying, “Why think on colonial grounds instead of traffic & security management! (300 leaders) European & other Eastern Asian leaders hopped into those coaches & I see nothing wrong with that! Just imagine the bilateral talks & acquaintances that will be facilitated. It’s a good thing!”