Bagbin Lobbying For Speakership Bid Gains Momentum

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professionals Forum has thrown its weight behind Alban Bagbin’s bid for another term as Speaker of Parliament.

The group’s endorsement is a significant boost to Bagbin’s lobbying for the speakership position, which has been ongoing behind the scenes.

However the lobbying may be an exercise in futility looking at the geopolitical dimension with the President coming from the same geopolitical zone.

Speaking at NDC Professionals Forum organised by Sam Pee Yalley, in honour of the Speaker, he said the group’s decision to support Bagbin’s bid is based on his proven leadership skills and commitment to strengthening institutions.

“For those who work very close with you, they see you as the speaker of parliament. But we saw you as a pivotal link between the NDC as a party and parliament,” Sam Pee Yalley stated.

Sam Pee Yalley further emphasized that Alban Bagbin has represented the spirit of the NDC party and has insisted on establishing strong and stronger institutions like parliament.

“You represented the spirit of our party. Anytime we spoke to you and with you, you insisted that you wanted to establish strong and stronger institutions like the parliament,” he said.

The NDC Professionals Forum president also assured Alban Bagbin of the group’s unflinching support for his endeavors.

“Once again, right honorable speaker, we want to assure you of our unflinching support for your endeavors,” he stated.

Furthermore, Sam Pee Yalley dared NDC lawmakers not to make the mistake of changing Bagbin as speaker.

“We want to be the first to dare say that our members of parliament should dare not make a mistake in changing you,” he cautioned.

The NDC Professionals Forum president explained that the group’s decision to support Bagbin’s bid is not just a political call, but also based on research and feedback from ordinary Ghanaians.

“We have researchers among us, we have persons who are on the ground and know what the ordinary man or woman feels and knows, and we have come to the firm conclusion that you’ll be needed even more in this one-sided parliament,” he said.

BY Daniel Bampoe