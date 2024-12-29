NDC Rejects Dome-Kwabenya Parliamentary Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the parliamentary election results for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, citing electoral irregularities and discrepancies.

The party’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Rashid Tanko, addressing the media on Saturday dis missed the Electoral Commission’s claim that the outcome of one additional polling station could alter the overall result.

According to Tanko, the NDC’s candidate, Elikplim Akurugu, had already secured a clear victory based on the results collated from the majority of polling stations.

He alleged that the EC’s errors in calculation and handling of the situation were attempts to manipulate the results.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency has been a hotly contested seat, with both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claiming victory.

The EC’s decision to re-collate results from one polling station has sparked controversy, with the NDC accusing the commission of bias.

The NDC’s rejection of the results comes amidst a broader dispute over the electoral process.

The party has alleged widespread irregularities and discrepancies in several constituencies, including Dome-Kwabenya.

As the controversy unfolds, the EC has maintained that the re-collation of results is necessary to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

However, the NDC remains adamant that the results are flawed and that their candidate has been unfairly denied victory.

-BY Daniel Bampoe