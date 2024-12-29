NDC Drags Trobu MP-Elect To Court

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken its election dispute to the court, seeking to restrain Gloria Owusu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate declared winner of the Trobu parliamentary seat.

A constituent of Trobu, Jacob Edem Nuworsah, has filed a motion at the High Court, challenging the legitimacy of Owusu’s electoral victory in the December 7 parliamentary polls.

The plaintiff alleges that there were significant irregularities and inconsistencies in the electoral process that undermined the validity of the results.

The motion calls for the court to issue an injunction preventing Gloria Owusu from assuming the role of MP-elect until the matter is resolved.

Furthermore, the petitioner seeks an order for the re-collation of results in the Trobu constituency.

This development is the latest in a series of election-related disputes that have arisen since the December 7 polls.

The NDC has been vocal about its concerns regarding the electoral process, citing irregularities and inconsistencies in several constituencies.

The party’s decision to take its dispute to the court is seen as a significant step in its efforts to seek redress.

-BY Daniel Bampoe