Police Foil Armed Robbery On Wenchi-Wa Highway, Kill One Suspect

A daring armed robbery attempt on the Wenchi-Wa Highway in the Bono Region was foiled by the police in the early hours of Saturday, December 28, 2024.

The incident resulted in the death of one suspected armed robber, while three others escaped into the bush.

According to eyewitnesses, the police patrol team had received a tip-off about the armed robbers attacking passengers on a section of the road near Awisa, a farming community in the Wenchi Municipality.

Upon arrival, the suspects opened fire on the officers, prompting a shootout that led to the neutralization of one of the robbers.

The police recovered a locally manufactured single-barrel gun, six BB cartridges, an undisclosed amount of money, and a student bag containing two Itel mobile phones and a power bank, all suspected to be stolen items.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the three suspects who fled the scene.

The foiled robbery attempt has brought relief to the residents of Wenchi and commuters who use the Wenchi-Wa Highway.

The police have assured the public that they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

However, the police have urged the public to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects who escaped.

-BY Daniel Bampoe