Kofi Kinaata Denies Unfollowing Medikal On Social Media

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata has dismissed claims by rapper Medikal that he unfollowed him on social media due to Medikal’s absence at his Made in Taadi concert.

During Medikal’s Beyond Kontrol concert on December 26, 2024, the rapper apologized to Kinaata for missing the December 24 Made in Taadi event.

Medikal explained that he had forgotten about the concert due to unforeseen circumstances and claimed that Kinaata had unfollowed him in response.

Following the revelation, fellow musician Donzy Chaka took to X to question Kofi Kinaata about allegedly unfollowing Medikal on Instagram.

Kinaata, however, denied the accusation, humorously stating that the only reason he would unfollow Medikal would be over a video game rivalry.

“The only thing that would make me unfollow Medikal is if he claimed he scored me in FIFA,” Kinaata joked. “With that, I would have done something drastic. But aside from that, nothing! Why would I unfollow Medikal?”

Medikal, during his concert, publicly asked Kinaata to follow him back and assured fans that his absence from the Made in Taadi concert was not intentional. He reiterated his respect and love for Kinaata, promising to make it up to him and his fans in Takoradi in the future.

By Francis Addo