Police Groom Dies On Wedding Day

A joyous wedding celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy in Akyem Anamase, near Oda in the Eastern Region, when the groom, Chief Inspector Godwin Beniba, collapsed and died during the ceremony.

According to eyewitnesses, the groom, who was the Station Officer at the Anamase Police Station, arrived at the Anamase Hotel, the venue for the event, accompanied by his best men.

They were waiting for the arrival of his bride, Florence Debrah, who was in one of the rooms at the event center.

However, moments after entering the venue, the groom complained of dizziness and collapsed on the floor.

Despite efforts to revive him, Chief Inspector Beniba was rushed to the Anamase Clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves through the hundreds of attendees, including police personnel who had traveled from various parts of the country to witness the union.

The wedding ceremony, which was expected to be a joyous celebration, was instead filled with grief and sorrow.

Many of the guests were overcome with emotion, and the large quantities of food and drinks prepared for the occasion went unused as shocked invitees left the venue in sorrow.

The family of the deceased arranged for the body to be transported to the Oda Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The community of Akyem Anamase was enveloped in sadness, with residents mourning the tragic loss and unable to engage in the usual festive activities of the Christmas season.

Chief Inspector Beniba’s sudden death has left many questions unanswered, and the exact cause of his death is yet to be determined.

-BY Daniel Bampoe