Bagbin To Go Down As Worst Speaker – Annoh-Dompreh Fires

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP has strongly criticized Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, labeling him the worst speaker in Ghana’s 4th Republic.

According to Annoh-Dompreh, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin’s biased leadership style, favoring the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and disregard for Supreme Court orders will cement his legacy as the worst speaker in Ghana’s history.

Annoh-Dompreh made these comments during the commissioning of a new party office in his constituency, following a Victory Walk ahead of the upcoming elections last Saturday, November 2, 2024.

He emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a “tough skin” and respects Alban Bagbin as Speaker, but won’t be intimidated by his actions or the NDC.

Parliament Recall

The NPP Majority Caucus is set to meet on Thursday before Parliament reconvenes on November 7.

Addressing the party members, Annoh-Dompreh predicted a free and fair victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and urged party members to embark on a house-to-house campaign to secure more votes.

He highlighted the NPP’s vision and ideas for Ghana, contrasting them with John Mahama’s insults approach.

Annoh-Dompreh encouraged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia to maintain the Free SHS policy, citing research projections favoring the NPP’s victory.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency witnessed a show of strength and unity during Annoh-Dompreh’s victory walk, accompanied by regional executives led by Tony Osei Adjei.

The walk aimed to galvanize support and mobilize party members for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe