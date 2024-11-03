Bawumia Mourns Departed Upper West Regional Chairman Of NPP

On Saturday, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), joined national executive and supporters of the party to bid farewell to Chairman S.B. Kangberee, the late Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP who passed on in June at age 76.

The burial and funeral service, attended by a large gathering of mourners, was a testament to Chairman S.B.’s dedication to the party and his community.

As the Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia has been actively engaging with various constituencies across the country, outlining his vision for Ghana’s future.

His presence at the funeral service demonstrates his commitment to honoring the party’s stalwarts and supporting the families of departed members.

Chairman S.B. was a respected figure in the Upper West Region, known for his tireless efforts to promote the NPP’s ideals and values.

His passing leaves a void in the party’s regional leadership, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate party members.

The NPP, under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, is gearing up for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

With his “Bold Solutions for Jobs and Business” manifesto, Dr. Bawumia aims to create a prosperous and inclusive Ghana.

The party’s campaign focus on human capital development, economic diversification, and embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution resonates with many Ghanaians.

