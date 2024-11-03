Bawumia Shakes Ahafo Region With Possibilities Tour

The Ahafo Region recently witnessed a surge of excitement as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, took his “Possibilities Bus” campaign tour to the area.

The tour, which began on Thursday, saw Dr. Bawumia engaging with chiefs, stakeholders, and constituents in Asunafo North, Asunafo South, and Asutifi South respectively.

During his interactions, Dr. Bawumia outlined policies tailored to meet the region’s specific needs, including agricultural machinery and technology, soft loans for women traders, free tertiary education, and job quotas for persons living with disabilities.

He also emphasized equipping one million youth with digital skills for global job acquisition and creation.

The enthusiastic reception Dr. Bawumia received was a testament to his growing popularity in the region.

His message of “possibilities” resonated with the crowd, who saw him as a beacon of hope for Ghana’s future.

Dr. Bawumia’s confidence in his vision was evident as he declared, “With a collective mindset of possibilities, there is very little we cannot achieve together as a nation”.

This campaign tour comes on the heels of Dr. Bawumia’s recent exchange with former President John Dramani Mahama, where he emphasized that insults would not win votes.

Undeterred by criticism, Dr. Bawumia remains focused on his bold new vision for Ghana, one that leverages the opportunities presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also expressed his support for Dr. Bawumia, stating that the Vice President has the qualities needed to elevate Ghana to an advanced level.

This endorsement reinforces Dr. Bawumia’s position as a strong contender in the upcoming December 7 elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe