Mahama’s Abrupt Departure From Northern Region Leaves Party Executives Confused

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has cut short his campaign tour of the Northern Region, leaving party executives and constituency chairmen reeling in disappointment.

According to reports, former President John Mahama’s sudden departure, after only two days in the region, has sparked outrage among supporters, with many vowing to punish him for his perceived lack of commitment.

John Mahama’s campaign tour, had been scheduled to cover five constituencies, starting with Tolon.

However, while in Tolon, Mr Mahama unexpectedly announced the cancellation of the remaining events, citing the need to return to Accra.

The report said the Regional executives and constituency chairmen protested the decision, forcing Mahama to continue with the tour.

Despite this, Mr Mahama made a hasty exit from the region this morning, informing party executives that he would be returning to Accra today, Sunday.

This decision has left party supporters in Karaga, Mion, and Gusheigu feeling abandoned and frustrated.

The NDC’s Northern Region campaign team had high hopes for Mahama’s tour, especially following Hajia Samira Bawumia’s successful outreach efforts in the region.

However, Mahama’s abrupt departure has dealt a significant blow to the party’s momentum.

As a result, pressure is mounting on Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale Central MP, to step in as flagbearer, as they believe his reputation as a strong leader and strategist would be better equipped to lead the party to victory.

Former President John Mahama’s campaign has faced similar challenges in other regions, including the Volta Region, where he embarked on a four-day tour in August.

Despite his efforts, the NDC’s fortunes in the region remain uncertain.

-BY Daniel Bampoe