Aburihene Leads Charge Against Galamsey

The 2024 Odwira Festival has kicked off in Aburi, with Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II, the Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, championing road safety, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

Climate Change

This year’s celebration emphasizes the importance of preserving the environment and natural resources. Otoobuor Djan Kwasi appealed to fellow chiefs to stand against illegal mining, prioritizing community welfare and adhering to laws protecting the environment.

Commitment to Road Safety

The Aburihene pledged support for the District Assembly, providing fuel for DRIP Trucks to accelerate road improvement efforts.

He expressed optimism that the DRIP machines would prevent accidents and speed up construction projects.

Otoobuor Djan Kwasi advocated for allocating a portion of Aburi Gardens’ revenue to local community development, emphasizing the need for sustainable growth.

Peaceful Election

With elections approaching, the Aburihene urged citizens to exercise their right to vote peacefully, promoting decorum and conflict avoidance.

The week-long celebration began with a fitness walk to Ayi Mensah, symbolizing community unity and commitment to good health.

Traditional rites and a grand durbar will showcase Akuapem’s vibrant heritage.

The Aburi Adonten Odwira festival commemorates the 1826 victory over the Ashanti, uniting the community in pride and cultural expression.

–BY Daniel Bampoe