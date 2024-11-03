Samira Wins Over NDC Supporter In Donkorkrom

In a remarkable display of political persuasion, Hajia Samira Bawumia, wife of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, convinced a passerby and staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter to switch allegiance to the NPP.

This unexpected conversion occurred during Hajia Samira’s campaign tour in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains, a constituency traditionally considered an NDC stronghold.

The NPP has been intensifying its campaign efforts, with Dr. Bawumia and his running mate traversing the country to outline their vision for Ghana’s future.

Recent polls show a close contest between Dr. Bawumia and NDC candidate John Mahama, with some surveys indicating a slight lead for Dr. Bawumia.

However, the NDC has also released polls suggesting a significant advantage for John Mahama.

Hajia Samira’s campaign stop in Donkorkrom was part of the NPP’s strategy to make inroads into traditional NDC territories.

Her passionate appeal to the constituents, highlighting the NPP’s development agenda and commitment to empowering women and youth, resonated deeply with the crowd.

The converted NDC supporter, expressed her admiration for Hajia Samira’s sincerity and dedication to Ghana’s progress.

This unexpected conversion has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, demonstrating the NPP’s growing appeal across party lines.

As the December elections draw near, the competition between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama is expected to intensify, with both parties vying for every vote.

The NPP’s campaign focus on economic development, education, and women’s empowerment has resonated with many Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to addressing the country’s economic challenges and promoting inclusive growth has earned him significant support.

However, the NDC remains confident in its chances, citing concerns about the NPP’s handling of the economy and corruption allegations.

Hajia Samira Bawumia last Friday began a 3-day tour of the Eastern Region by starting from Koforidua.

She visited the Afram Plains North and South on Saturday and expected to roundup at Suhum, Ayensuano and Nsawam today.

-BY Daniel Bampoe