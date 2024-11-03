NPP Loyal Ladies Club Embarks On Door-To-Door Campaign

The Eastern Region Chapter of the New Patriotic Party, NPP Loyal Ladies recently conducted a two-day door-to-door campaign in Ayensuano and Abuakwa South Constituencies.

The grassroots initiative aimed to share the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) accomplishments and the vision of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, as well as parliamentary candidates Madam Ida Adjoa Asiedu and Dr. Kingsley Agyemang.

As part of the campaign, the NPP Loyal Ladies interacted with constituents, listening to their concerns and showcasing the party’s achievements in areas such as human capital development, economic diversification, and embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The team emphasized Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to creating an inclusive and prosperous Ghana, where every citizen has access to opportunities and resources.

The door-to-door campaign also highlighted the parliamentary candidates’ plans for the constituency, focusing on issues such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

The Ayensuano NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Ida Adjoa Asiedu and Dr. Kingsley Agyemang’s vision for Abuakwa South’s development resonated with residents, who expressed enthusiasm for the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

The NPP Loyal Ladies’ efforts demonstrate the party’s dedication to engaging with voters and promoting its vision for Ghana’s future.

-BY Daniel Bampoe