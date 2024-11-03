Salma Mumin Criticizes Delay’s Interview Style

Salma Mumin and Delay

Actress Salma Mumin has voiced her disapproval of media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, following her recent interview with the late founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, Salma labelled Delay’s interview style as disrespectful, unprofessional, and even hurtful.

Salma, who has previously been interviewed by Delay, commented that her questioning style often feels like a personal attack.

Reflecting on Delay’s past interview with Akua Donkor, she said, “The disrespect was too much… aside from the fact that she was doing her job.”

She criticized Delay’s persistent questioning and tone, explaining that it can create an uncomfortable experience for guests, making them feel as if they are “under attack.”

Salma highlighted that some presenters may press on specific questions to provoke reactions, a tactic she sees as intentionally disrespectful.

She contrasted this with American singer Beyoncé’s interview approach, where interactions are pre-planned to avoid disrespectful engagements.

According to her, a respectful interview should not involve repeatedly pushing for answers once a guest has responded.

“When you ask your guest a question and they answer, it should end there. If you keep hammering on the same question, it’s like you are expecting a different answer… It means you have evil intentions,” she explained, suggesting that Delay’s style might be a deliberate attempt to embarrass her guests.