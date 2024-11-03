NDC Inaugurates Azorka Boys In Kumasi

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is facing backlash over plans to launch the Ashanti Regional chapter of the Azorka Boys, a vigilante group.

The event is expected to take place at Aboabo-Kunkunte Park, this Sunday from 6am to 6pm and will be attended by the Asewase Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak, and other NDC party top officials.

Sofo Awudu Azorka, First Vice Chairman of the NDC, is the originator of the group, and will also be in attendance.

Critics argue that the Azorka Boys’ presence in the Ashanti Region could lead to chaos and disrupt the peaceful coexistence among residents.

The group’s history in Dagbon, where it allegedly caused mayhem, has raised eyebrows, with some accusing Sofo Azorka of exporting trouble to other regions instead of addressing issues in his home base of Gonja

Background

Vigilante groups have been banned in Ghana under Act 999, aimed at curbing violence and intimidation.

However, the NDC’s move to revive the Azorka Boys has raised concerns about potential unrest.

Regional Tensions

The Ashanti Region is already on high alert due to the upcoming elections.

Ahead of today’s launching of the vigilante group of the NDC, the Regional leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, in a series of engagements, have expressed concerns over the NDC as they have alerted the security to take control to maintain law and order, and some have expressed concerns about the potential for violence.

NDC’s History

The NDC was founded by Jerry Rawlings, who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001.

The party has a complex history, with periods of both military rule and democratic governance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe