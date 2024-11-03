Cholera Kills 5 In Kasoa

A recent cholera outbreak in Kasoa, in the Central Region, has resulted in the death of five people, with an additional 30 individuals currently hospitalized at the Kasoa Polyclinic and Mother and Child Hospital.

The outbreak, which has prompted concerns about the spread of the disease, has also led to referrals from neighboring constituencies, including Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East Districts.

Background of Cholera

Cholera outbreaks are not uncommon in Ghana, particularly in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported an increase in cholera cases globally since 2021, with 29 countries reporting outbreaks as of November 2022.

Ghana is among the countries with a high risk of cholera transmission due to its proximity to countries experiencing ongoing outbreaks.

Response to the Outbreak

The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amissah, has urged residents to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We need the people of Kasoa to take good care of themselves by eating healthy food and keeping their environment clean,” she emphasized.

The health authorities have responded swiftly to the outbreak, recalling staff from leave to assist with managing the situation.

Global Context

The WHO has warned that climate change, humanitarian crises, and conflicts are exacerbating cholera outbreaks globally.

The organization has called for increased investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) interventions to prevent and control cholera.