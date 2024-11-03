Mahama Is A Threat To Ghana- Infomation Minister

Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has sounded the alarm on former President John Dramani Mahama’s rhetoric, labeling it a threat to Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, Abubakar expressed disappointment at Mahama’s criticisms of independent state institutions, which she believes undermine trust and destabilize the political environment ahead of the 2024 elections.

Former President John Mahama has been vocal about his concerns regarding the Electoral Commission’s credibility and allegations of election malpractice.

However, Abubakar argues that these claims lack evidence and jeopardize Ghana’s democratic stability.

She emphasized that democracy relies on respect for the rule of law and independent institutions.

“The Electoral Commission, the courts—these are institutions that we should be rallying behind to support for a fair and transparent election,” Abubakar stated.

“If a former President undermines their credibility without any concrete evidence, it is not just irresponsible; it’s a direct threat to our nation’s democratic health,” she noted.

This development comes after Mahama expressed concerns about the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, stating that it poses the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy.

The situation highlights the escalating tensions between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the 2024 elections draw near.

-BY Daniel Bampoe