Bagre Dam Spillage to occur anytime soon – VRA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced that the spilling from the Bagre Dam will start soon.

According to VRA, their counterpart in Burkina Faso, SONABEL, has informed them that due to the rapid rise of the water level as a result of high inflows recorded into the Bagre Dam, the Dam will start spilling if it records an elevation of 234.75 Metres.

VRA, in a statement explained that the high inflow into the Bagre Dam was a result of the high level of rainfall in the Sahel region.

The statement added that the spillage was predicted by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) and other international meteorological agencies at the beginning of the rainfall season.

The Authority has assured that it will engage with SONABEL to be informed on the amount of spilling they intend to undertake.

The Bagre Dam spillage often leads to flooding and displaces residents in communities along the White Volta in the Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Garu, Binduri, Nabdam, and Talensi districts.

According to the Authority, it is working with agencies such as NADMO, Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan and District Assemblies, Water Resources Commission, security agencies, and other agencies to monitor and ensure prompt response to any emergency.

VRA will also keep providing regular updates on the situation to advise the public accordingly, the statement added.

The statement informed that VRA has started the implementation of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam project by carrying out several pre-construction project activities.

The $993 million Pwalugu multipurpose dam project is expected to serve as a flood control mechanism to avert the loss of lives and destruction of property associated with perennial flooding.

By Annie Wharton Savage