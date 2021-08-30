SSNIT Mobile Service Week Launched In Tamale

Dr. John Ofosu-Tenkorang with SSNIT officials in Tamale

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has launched its Mobile Service Week in Tamale in the Northern region.

The theme for this year’s SSNIT Mobile Service (SMS) – “Retirement Security for the Self –Employed: Join SSNIT Today as a Voluntary Contributor”.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Mobile Service week will deploy officials to embark on a campaign to encourage workers, especially the self-employed to join the SSNIT Scheme as voluntary contributors so that the self-employed can also benefit from the Basic National Social Security Scheme as they believe the SSNIT Scheme is the only insurance scheme in Ghana that pays everyone for life and every worker, irrespective of the sector or the nature of their work.

The Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofosu-Tenkorang at the launch said in spite of the commentary about perceived low pensions, no pensioner has discredited the relevance or benefits of SSNIT pensions in their lives adding that most pensioners SSNIT engages indicate that the pensions they receive is their only source of livelihood in retirement.

“What this tells us is that the important role the SSNIT Scheme plays is not in doubt, so perhaps if the conversation were to shift from the perceived low pensions to what workers can do to earn decent pensions, the adequacy issue will self – resolve. Because as we’ve said many times, with the SSNIT Scheme, what you put in determines what you get. In other words, contributions made on a higher salary will guarantee a more significant pension and a decent retirement.”

He said every worker in Ghana after toiling for several years deserves to retire in dignity via a reliable pension system.

“ Unfortunately, most people who are self-employed are not able to retire and rest because they do not belong to a structured social security scheme. “

Dr. Ofosu-Tenkorang indicated that the SSNIT Scheme has four main benefits which includes Old Age (Superannuation) Pension; Invalidity Pension; Survivor’s Lump Sum Benefit and Emigration Benefit.

The Director-General of SSNIT stated that according to the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, only 3% of workers in the informal sector belong to any structured social security scheme.

“Sadly, less than 1% of the 232,960 pensioners receiving monthly pensions were self-employed. This means that over the years, very few workers in the informal sector have signed on to the SSNIT Scheme or any other private scheme. This paints a very gloomy picture of the future of these workers.”

He disclosed that Currently, some 1,500 (1,484) invalid persons (pensioners) are living financially independent lives because they joined the SSNIT Scheme noting that July alone, a total of GHS1.66 million was paid to these invalid pensioners some as young as 30 years old.

“So, my friend, you may be driving a trotro, Uber or taxi today or you may be the best mechanic or fitter in town, but one mistake or error in judgment could maim you for life, and that is when SSNIT will step in as your lifeline by paying you a monthly pension for as long as it’s necessary. Don’t wait till it is too late. Do yourself and your loved ones this favour – Register for the SSNIT Scheme today and give yourself peace of mind.”

Issuance of quarterly Statements of Accounts

The Director-General of SSNIT revealed that beginning of 2021, there has been issuing of SSNIT Statements of Accounts quarterly to all Members assuring that they will keep members updated every step of the way so they can always monitor their payments.

SSNIT & NIA numbers merger

As part of the records update, all Members of the Scheme are to merge their SSNIT & NIA numbers. This has become necessary as SSNIT migrates from their current SSNIT Member account number to the NIA number or Ghana Card number.

Dr. Ofosu-Tenkorang urged all Members who are yet to merge their numbers to dial *711*9#, visit the SSNIT website to get started or walk into any of our mobile service stations or our offices.

“ Already, over 900,000 (904,427) have successfully had their numbers merged as of 21st August 2021.The plan is that from 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only accepted means of identification required for Members to transact business with SSNIT and we believe that with your support and partnership, we can definitely achieve this goal.”

Deletion of ‘Ghost’ Names

The Director-General of SSNIT appealed to pensioners around 72 age range to take advantage of these SSNIT Mobile Service Week to renew your Pensioners’ Certificate.

“31st August is the deadline for pensioners, 72 years and above to renew their Pensioner Certificates. I want to appeal to the 13,000 pensioners in this category to get the renewal done.

Pensioners with mobility challenges may get in touch with us to schedule a home visit.

Unfortunately, pensioners who fail to do so will leave the Trust with no option than withhold their pensions until they are able to do so. We do this because we have a responsibility to ensure that there are no leakages in the payment of pensions and that pensions are paid to only the right persons.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale