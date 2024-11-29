Bale Defends Mbappé Amid Criticism

Kylian Mbappé. INSET: Gareth Bale

Former Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, defended Kylian Mbappé after the forward disappointed in the club’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, during which he missed a crucial penalty.

Mbappé could have levelled for Madrid in the second half at Anfield, with Liverpool leading 1-0, but his spot kick was saved by Caoimhín Kelleher, and the home side went on to win 2-0, leaving Madrid 24th in the Champions League league phase table after three defeats in five games.

Criticism of Mbappé’s form has been growing in Madrid, with the France international scoring just twice in his last nine games for the reigning Spanish and European champions.

“It does happen. I’ve missed penalties, everyone’s missed penalties,” Bale, who won five Champions Leagues with Madrid, told TNT Sports.

“It’s just unfortunate that at the moment it’s not quite going Mbappé’s way, but I think on his day he’s the best player in the world, and it’s just a matter of time before he comes good.”

Coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted Mbappé is suffering from a “lack of confidence” after the penalty miss, but called for “patience” with the star.

“It’s [the penalty] obviously a big moment in the game, but it can happen,” teammate Jude Bellingham told TNT Sports. “He’s a wonderful player, but the pressure that he holds, because of how good he is, is huge. It’s humongous.

“The penalty is not the reason why we lost the game … Kylian can keep his head high, I know for sure that he will produce many more moments that are huge for this club.”

Madrid will now play Atalanta, RB Salzburg and Brest as they look to qualify for the Champions League knockout round, while they host Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday.