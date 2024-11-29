Ghana Thrash India To Pick Bronze… In FIFS World Cup

Delegation leader (R) with Team Ghana displaying their medals

Ghana beat India 5-1 to secure a third place in the just ended 1st Junior World Cup of the Federation International Football Skating (FIFS) held in Trabzon, Turkey.

The Ghanaian team, led by President Johnson Kwaku Gameli Kportufe, demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the closing ceremony, President Gameli Kportufe said the remarkable laurels will enhance the growth of the sport in Ghana.

“This triumph is a direct result of our tireless efforts to develop roller sports from the grassroots level. Our investment in community outreach programmes, training initiatives, and infrastructure development has paid off, and we’re proud to see our young athletes thriving on the global stage,” he stated.

It was Ghana’s maiden appearance at the 15th Senior and 1st Junior World Cup of the Federation International Football Skating (FIFS).

The Ghanaian delegation arrived in Turkey in high spirits, eager to make a mark in the tournament.

Accompanying President Johnson Kportufe were his General Secretary Prosper Ashiquaye Doku and Vice President Godfrey William Amarteifio. The delegation presented a junior team for the inaugural edition of the junior tournament, demonstrating Ghana’s commitment to developing the sport among its youth.

The Ghanaian junior team, comprised of talented young football skaters, mainly from the SWAT Skate Club, stationed at the Greater Accra Regional Police Station, showcased their skills and determination on the rink.

Beyond the tournament, the Ghanaian delegation is expected to participate in a congress, where representatives from participating countries will convene to discuss the progress and growth of football skating globally amongst others. The platform will also provide Ghana with opportunities to share its experiences, learn from others, and contribute to the development of the sport worldwide.

From The Sport Desk