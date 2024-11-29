Trump Revamped US Economy, Mahama Failed Ghana – Samuel Sarkodee

Samuel Sarkodee

Former Chairman of the NPP-USA Columbus Ohio Chapter, Samuel Sarkodee, popularly known as Sam Sarks has offered a strong critique of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for aligning itself with Donald Trump’s recent political comeback.

In a recent interview on Asaase Radio’s flagship talk show “Press Pass,” Mr. Sarkodee warned that the NDC would fall flat in Ghana’s December 7 elections, while he predicted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would retain power due to its ongoing economic initiatives and successes.

Mr. Sarkodee expressed surprise at the NDC’s eagerness to align with Trump’s victory in the United States, suggesting that the two situations are not comparable.

He further argued that aligning the NDC with Trump’s success does not account for the distinct political dynamics in Ghana and the United States.

Drawing a parallel to past elections, he recalled that despite Trump’s loss in 2020, the NPP still maintained power in Ghana. “In 2016, Donald Trump won, and NPP also came into power. Even in 2020, when Americans decided to change leadership due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPP held on to power,” he stated, suggesting that this track record demonstrates the strength of the NPP’s governance under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Mr. Sarkodee, a major factor behind Trump’s comeback was his record on the U.S. economy, which he argued resonates with the NPP’s economic accomplishments in Ghana.

“During Trump’s era, the American economy experienced significant growth; jobs were kept within the country, and economic stability was prioritised,” Sarkodee said.

In his view, Trump’s policies were a direct contrast to former Ghanaian President John Mahama’s, whom Sarkodee blamed for economic issues such as the energy crisis known as “Dumsor” and the suspension of teacher and nursing allowances.

Turning his attention back to Ghana, Mr. Sarkodee noted that the current NPP government under Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has sustained the economy despite global challenges.

“The NPP government has successfully managed the economy through a global pandemic, a feat that most governments struggled with worldwide,” he said, conceding that while challenges remain, they pale in comparison to those experienced under the NDC.

Mr. Sarkodee emphasised that Ghanaians have a clear choice, predicting that they would once again favour the NPP due to its continued focus on economic growth, digitalisation, and development initiatives.

“Ghanaians will elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to continue the good work of President Akufo-Addo and further develop his own initiatives, particularly digitalization, which is critical for economic revival,” he said.

As Ghana heads into its December 7 elections, Mr. Sarkodee predicted that the NPP’s record on economic management and modernisation efforts would be key to its success.

In contrast, he dismissed the NDC as lacking a clear and compelling message for voters. “If I were the NDC, I wouldn’t even try. They have no message,” he concluded.

With barely two weeks left before the polls, Mr. Sarkodee’s remarks underscore the NPP’s confidence in securing another term based on its economic track record and stability initiatives, even as the opposition seeks to capitalise on global political shifts.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum