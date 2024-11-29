Latenu FM Launches 10th Anniversary

Board members of Latenu FM and other dignitaries at the launch of its 10th anniversary

ACCRA-based radio station, Latenu FM, has launched its 10th anniversary celebration with plans to establish an ultramodern TV station in the offing.

Situated in the La enclave, the community radio station stands as a beacon of unity, peace and solidarity as well as cultural preservation for the Gã-Dagme people of Accra and Ghana as whole.

In her remarks, Board Member for the station, Madam Florence Oddoye, noted that the 10th anniversary of the station offers management, staff and all stakeholders an opportunity to reflect on how far they have come as an organisation, and also to plan for the future in today’s fast changing media world.

“We have come this far through the efforts, sacrifices and contributions of many well-meaning people. And we are here today because of them. However, such support for the station has dwindled in recent times. And this calls for a need to take immediate steps to address such a development.We must go back to the drawing board and restrategise on our future,” she stated.

Madam Oddoye also revealed that as part of plans to meet up with global demands for today’s radio, management has set its eyes on setting up a modern technology-based TV to compliment the works of the radio station; adding that plans were also in place to expand the operational and logistical capacity of the radio to better serve its clients and the nation as a whole.

Chairman for the launch, Ladi Nylander, stressed that the duty of the media is not only to inform, educate, and entertain its audiences, but also to connect societies.

He thus called for intensified efforts by management and staff of the station to unite the Gã-Dagme people and the nation at large.

Presenting a brief overview of Latenu FM, Emmanuel Boyefio, a member of the Board disclosed that the station was founded by the Latenu Development Association.

It all began when group of individuals from La, recognising the need to have a media outfit, approached the National Communications Authority (NCA) to set up a radio station to aid in communication and information transmission for its people.

They were advised to partner with interested persons from neighbouring communitieswhich led to the coming on board of persons from the Teshie and Nungua Development Associations.

The station was officially licensed in 2013 by the National Communications Authority (NCA) after it had successfully met all requirements.

The name Latenu when broken down, he added, means fire, which symbolises light, (representing the La community); rock, which symbolises endurance, (representing the Teshie community); and water, which symbolises life and/or sustainability, (representing the Nungua community).

Other activities lined up for the 10 years anniversary celebration include educational lectures/programmes, sanitation exercises, health awareness and screening exercises, sporting activities and fun games, donation to orphanages etc.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio