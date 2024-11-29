FDA, UNICEF Hold Salt Iodization Workshop

Dignitaries and participants at the workshop

THE FOOD and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has held a day’s workshop for Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) and Regulatory Officers of the FDA on salt iodization practices in Ghana.

The training, which falls in line with the FDA’s mandate in ensuring food fortification per the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) Part 7, Section 107, is aimed at enhancing artisanal salt production quality while promoting best salt iodization practices in the country.

As part of its objectives, the training sought to improve the understanding of Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) on food safety in salt mining; equip officers to carry out Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspections at artisanal salt-producing sites; as well as equip officers to monitor the compliance of salt produced.

The expectation is that the competence of officers would be enhanced in food safety inspections to ensure effective enforcement and an enhanced monitoring of operations of artisanal salt miners by the officers which would help improve salt quality and adequacy of iodisation to promote public health and safety in the country.

Head of the Food Safety Coordination and Consumer Education Department FDA, Jocelyn Adeline N.K Egyakwa-Amusah, assured that the FDA remains committed to ensuring that all food products, particularly salt, meet the required health and safety standards to protect public health and eradicate preventable diseases such as goitre from our country.

“As you are aware, the salt iodization program is a public health intervention that helps in the eradication of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDDs), which continue to affect several communities in Ghana,” she said.

Nutrition Officer at UNICEF-Ghana, Jevaisse Aballo, indicated that his outfit had invested in and worked collaboratively with the FDA and other key stakeholders such as the government over the years; but are currently placing a key focus on artisanal salt production.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio