Education US Advisory Centre Opens At Osu

Virginia Palmer (L), Osu Mantse Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV and Mrs Mamle Andrews cutting the tape to open the EDUSA Centre

The United States Embassy has opened the Education USA Advisory Centre, at Osu, Accra to bring US higher education closer to Ghanaians.

The new office, located in the Pure Obsession building on the Osu Oxford Street, will serve as an advisory center to help students apply to US universities, get scholarships, interact with admission directors and offer student visa orientation, among others.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, speaking at the opening of the office in Osu-Accra said the United States is a preferred education destination for many Ghanaians.

Ambassador Palmer said currently there are 9,394 Ghanaian students studying in the US representing a 45% increase in the 2023 figure of 6,468.

She said as much as Ghanaians profited from the American tertiary education, and its related benefits, the US has also enriched its social and cultural setting in return.

Ambassador Palmer indicated that the services offered at the Education USA Advisory Centre was free and now closer to the public.

She, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the free services the centre offers.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Chief Director of the Ministry, Maamle Andrews, said it was gratifying to note America’s enduring passion to open its borders to Ghanaian students.

She expressed the hope that the students, like their forerunners, would return home after their successful studies and contribute to building the country.

Osu Mantse, Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, who is a product of the American education system expressed his delight at having the centre open in Osu-Accra.

He highlighted the importance of having an educated populace in making informed decisions and contributing to the nation’s development.

Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV acknowledged the partnership between Education USA and Ghanaian students, noting the impact of Education USA advisors in facilitating educational opportunities in the United States.

He celebrated the contributions of Ghanaian students to the nation’s human resources and look forward to the future achievements of the students who pass through the Education USA center, wishing them strength and success.

