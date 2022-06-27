Bale Lands In LAFC

Gareth Bale

Wales star Gareth Bale has confirmed he will be heading to LAFC in Major League Soccer, sharing a video Saturday posing in the club’s gear.

Bale’s tweet, in which he also wrote “See you soon, Los Angeles,” was shared by LAFC.

The blockbuster move would be a free transfer as Bale’s contract is up with Real Madrid. Sources confirmed to ESPN that the deal is expected to be completed using targeted allocation money (TAM), as first reported by MLSSoccer.com, leaving the club with an open designated player slot.

He would be eligible to play for LAFC when the MLS transfer window opens July 7, meaning he could first feature against rival Los Angeles Galaxy at home the following day.

Sources told ESPN that Bale will fly out at the end of the week after a short break and sign a deal until the end of this season with the option of another year.

The move comes after LAFC, which leads the MLS Supporters’ Shield race, signed longtime Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini earlier this month.

There is uncertainty over the future of Carlos Vela, but a source told ESPN the 33-year-old forward’s future will be announced in a few days.

ESPN’s Taylor Twellman said on Twitter: “Carlos Vela has resigned with @LAFC as a DP until the end of ’23. Bale & Chiellini are TAM players.”

In eight seasons with Real Madrid, Bale was part of five Champions League-winning sides and won LaLiga on three occasions. He scored 97 goals between LaLiga (80) and the Champions League (17) after a $106 million move from Tottenham before the 2013-14 season.

However, his final campaign at the club was disrupted by injury and he featured in just seven Madrid games, starting four of them.