Amakye Dede Headlines ‘Afro Cruise Jam’ In Greece

Gramps Morgan and Abrantie Amakye Dede

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter and producer, Abrantie Amakye Dede, will headline the maiden edition of the annual musical jam dubbed “The Afro Cruise Jam” scheduled to take place from September 7 to 12 in Greece.

This was made known by the organisers, Cruise People Limited, at the official launch of the event held inside the Platinum Place in Accra, which attracted a number of music stakeholders including entertainment journalists and bloggers.

BEATWAVES gathered that Abrantie Amakye Dede will be performing alongside the host of the event, Grammy award-winning Jamaican reggae artiste Gramps Morgan.

The organisers have promised patrons that the jam would be full of fun and excitement as there would be other hot performances from all the acts on the bill.

Patrons and fans of Abrantie and Gramps Morgan should expect a fun-packed event.

Amakye Dede, who is noted for his supreme and enticing stage presence that gets his audience asking for more anytime he performs, will take the stage to do what he does best; and that is to entertain.

The Afro Cruise Jam comes with trips to Mykonos and its famous windmills, Kusadasi (Ephesus) in Turkey- the site of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and the fabulous Greek islands of Patmos, Crete, and Santorini.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Daniel Vanderpuije, a cruise advisor from The Cruise People, said the event will connect patrons to amazing destinations, new experiences, and unforgettable memories.

According to him, his outfit is there to make sure patrons have the best holiday cruise and there is no doubt their cruises offer the best value for money.

He expressed his excitement and asked Ghanaians, both home and in the diaspora, to partake in the maiden Afro Cruise Jam.

Amakye Dede, in an interview after the launch, told BEATWAVES that he is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance at the event, adding that he would treat patrons to an unforgettable performance.

The Cruise People Limited offers personalised cruise holiday packages to all clients to experience the pleasures of cruising.

They specialise in representing and marketing selected cruise lines through first-hand experience by providing packages for all ages as well as those with specialised interests and celebration events.

By George Clifford Owusu