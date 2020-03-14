Banks Take Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Banks in Ghana are seriously putting in place precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two of the banks are Bank of Africa and Fidelity Bank.

They have been sending messages out to their customers informing them about measures they are putting in place to ensure their safety.

“Dear Valued Customer, in our attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we wish to inform you that we will be putting in place certain measures to safeguard you and our staff whiles on the Bank’s premises. Kindly bear with us as some of these changes may not be in line with our regular Cultural and Banking procedure. TOGETHER, Let’s stay safe!,” Fidelity Bank wrote to its customers.

In a text message to its customers, Bank of Africa wrote:

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, BANK OF AFRICA wishes to inform you that precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff.”

It said “During this period, we encourage you to use any of our Digital Banking Applications (BMobile, BOAWeb, Visa Cards, Sesame Cards) for your transactions.”

BY Melvin Tarlue