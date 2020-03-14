GES, GHS Distribute Coronavirus Educational Materials To Schools

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have jointly released some educational materials on coronavirus to be distributed to schools nationwide.

The materials were accordingly developed by both GES and GHS.

Director-General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, in a statement dated Friday, March 13, urged regional and district education directors to ensure that the materials reach every school.

The statement warned all schools to suspend all public activities such as Speech and Prize-giving Day.

BY Melvin Tarlue