Bannerman Shakes Odododiodioo

Bannerman presenting the nomination forms to Constituency Secretary, Samuel Lankai

Two-time parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodioo constituency in the Greater Accra region, Edwin Nii Lante Bannerman on Thursday turned the constituency upside down.

This was when he went to file his nominations for a third term bid.

Even before he went to the constituency party office to file, Nii Lante together with hordes of NPP supporters walked through parts of the constituency as a way of announcing his entrance into the race.

The event kicked off at the historic Ofosua House in Jamestown, where supporters and well-wishers gathered to show their backing.

The procession that followed was a lively show of unity and excitement, showing that Nii Banner as they call him has strong support from the local community.

The parade weaved through the busy streets of Kinka, with residents joining in by waving banners and chanting party slogans.

Moving through Zongo Lane, the energy kept building, reflecting the growing momentum behind Nii Banner’s campaign.

The procession finally ended at the party office which is a few meters from the famous Palladium cinema building.

The cheers and joy during the parade highlighted how Nii Banner’s candidacy resonates with party supporters and constituents.

Many delegates and party loyalists, numbering in the thousands, showed their unwavering belief in Nii Banner’s ability to represent them effectively.

After successfully filing his nomination papers, Nii Banner spoke to the media, stressing the importance of being respectful during the campaign and urging his supporters to avoid insults.

With his focus on unity, respect, and a commitment to improving the lives of his constituents, Nii Banner said he aims to leave a lasting impact on the Odododiodioo Constituency’s political scene and the broader NPP community.

He is confident of winning the primaries and eventually winning the seat for the NPP come 2024 when the country head for the general elections.