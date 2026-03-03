Bantama, Race Course Traders Snub KMA Clean-Up Exercise

Some of the traders

Traders at Bantama and the Race Course Market have allegedly ignored a city-wide sanitation exercise organised by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), raising fresh concerns about compliance with environmental directives in Kumasi.

The clean-up exercise, which took place yesterday, was part of the Assembly’s intensified drive to desilt choked gutters, clear refuse and reduce the risk of flooding and sanitation-related diseases across the metropolis.

Despite prior announcements directing traders and residents to suspend business activities and participate in the exercise, many traders in parts of Bantama and the Race Course area were reportedly seen going about their usual commercial activities while sanitation teams worked around them.

Assembly sources disclosed that repeated public notices were issued ahead of the exercise to ensure full participation. However, the response in some sections of the markets fell short of expectations.

Some city officials have described the situation as a growing disregard for sanitation directives, warning that such attitudes could undermine efforts to keep Kumasi clean and orderly.

“It is worrying to see authorities and sanitation workers clearing drains and sweeping streets, yet some traders remain indifferent to the exercise,” an official indicated.

The sanitation campaign forms part of KMA’s broader strategy to promote environmental responsibility and protect public health. Choked gutters and poor waste disposal have long been identified as major contributors to flooding and disease outbreaks, particularly during the rainy season.

While authorities push for strict adherence to sanitation bylaws, some traders argue that temporary closure of their businesses affects their daily income, especially in the current economic climate. For many, market days are critical for survival, and interruptions come at a cost.

The latest development has reignited calls for stronger enforcement of sanitation regulations, with some residents advocating sanctions for non-compliance, while others recommend sustained public education and dialogue to encourage voluntary cooperation.

As Kumasi continues to expand as a commercial hub, stakeholders insist that maintaining a clean environment must be a shared responsibility. Without consistent participation and effective enforcement, sanitation exercises may yield only short-term results.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi