Musician Arrested Over Fatal Axe Attack

An upcoming musician popularly known in Manso and its surrounding communities, Akwasi Gyamfi, alias Sly Doe, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old bartender, Nana Yaw, at Mpatuam in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, reportedly, occurred on February 27, 2026, following a dispute over a rented space being used for a drinking bar business.

According to reports gathered by DAILY GUIDE, the deceased and his girlfriend, Ama Kraa, had rented a portion of a house belonging to the suspect’s family for their bar operations. However, tensions were said to have been brewing between them and the suspect over some misunderstandings.

Speaking to Ama Kraa, a local resident, she alleged that the suspect had on several occasions interfered with their electricity supply, resulting in frequent disagreements.

She claimed that on the day of the incident, Gyamfi allegedly switched off the electricity meter. When they confronted him over the issue, he allegedly went into his room, returned with a small axe and attacked Nana Yaw.

The victim, reportedly, sustained severe injuries and died shortly after the attack.

The suspect was subsequently arrested by police at Nkawie, and is currently assisting with investigations.

The shocking incident has thrown the Mpatuam community into a state of mourning, with residents calling for swift justice.

Police say investigations are ongoing and further details will be communicated in due course.

FROM David Afum, Mpatuam