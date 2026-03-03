Diana Hamilton Merits TGMA Artiste Of The Year Nomination – Arnold

Diana Hamilton

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has argued that gospel musician Diana Hamilton deserves Artiste of the Year nomination at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking in an interview with Nii Noi on Hitz FM’s Hitz Praise Zone, Arnold stated emphatically that the ‘Adom’ hitmaker merits nomination in the prestigious Artiste of the Year category, considering her achievements during the year under review, 2025.

“Every category she is supposed to be in, she has to be in. Shout out to every gospel artiste that put in the work. However, some put in more efforts than others, and the evidence is clear that the year under review, the honourable and distinguished Lady Diana Hamilton was all over the place,” he said.

Addressing the controversies surrounding Piesie Esther and Diana Hamilton on who amassed popularity over the year under review, Arnold stated that Diana Hamilton’s newest song ‘Aha Ye’ outshines Piesie Esther’s ‘Nyame Ye’, indicating that it is needless to draw comparison between the two.

Arnold disclosed that while Piesie Esther Ministries has one of the ‘biggest’ songs, nothing beats ‘Aha Ye’ by Diana Antwi Hamilton.

“It is needless and unnecessary for us to be engaging in banter because somebody feels this person did well, come on. Piesie Esther and I won’t deny that, she put in the work, the kind of PR mechanism attached to the song, big ups. But nothing beats ‘Aha Ye’ in the gospel fraternity, and it’s simple as that under the year review.

“Three heavyweights under one song, do you think it’s easy to get Elder Mireku, he did not even do that much but you can feel the anointing in the song, please no song beats ‘Aha Ye’. See what the South African lady did on that song, when you hear the South African bit don’t you get chills?… and you are telling me any gospel song beats ‘Aha Ye’, no way,” he said.

Gospel Music Promoter, Nii Noi, said Diana Hamilton is favoured to win the Gospel Artiste of the Year award at the 2026 TGMA, but Piesie Esther could make a surprise.

Both artistes have had impressive seasons, with Diana Hamilton’s global reach and relentless efforts earning her praise. Piesie Esther, on the other hand, has been consistent and has a strong following.

Diana Hamilton dropped ‘Aha Ye’ featuring South Africa’s celebrated worship leader Ntokozo Mbambo and Ghanaian gospel legend Elder Mireku.

‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’ celebrates God’s faithfulness and reminds believers of the peace and hope found in His presence.

Piesie Esther’s ‘Nyame Ye’, produced by award-winning hitmaker Kuami Eugene, blends traditional gospel with contemporary highlife, creating a refreshing sound that uplifts the soul.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke