Barbaric: Man, 25 Beheads Girl, 12 For Ritual Purposes

The Battor-Aveyime Police is keeping a 25-year old man for allegedly beheading a 12-year-old girl, for ritual purposes, DGN Online understands.

The suspect who is a resident of Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region is assisting the police with investigation.

Unit Committee Chairman, Amos Alorse said some residents got information that the suspect had killed someone and dumped the body at the bank of a river late Sunday night, after a drumming competition among a section of residents in the area after the burial of one of the community members.

According to him, the residents followed up and found the headless body.

He continued that the residents traced the blood trails from the human body to the prayer camp of the prophetess and broke into the structure, where they found the suspect with the human head.

Amos Alorse further said the residents raised an alarm which attracted more people to the prayer camp where they met the suspect.

The suspect, the Unit Committee chairman stated confessed during interrogation that it was a prophetess, Floda Ekpe, who allegedly asked for a human head for some rituals.

“He said he was asked by the prophetess to bring the head of a girl for rituals which he complied by sending the head to the prophetess and dumping the body in the nearby river,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue while the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigation.

By Vincent Kubi