Leave Me Out Of Suhum Barbaric NPP Clash -Alan

JOHN ALAN Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry has condemned the violence that erupted at a funeral ground among supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region.

He described the action as barbaric and most unfortunate which should be condemned by all members of the party.

Over the weekend, there was reported violent clashes between supporters of the NPP in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region.

A statement release by the office of the Minister discredited the linking of the violence to him and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by describing it as false.

“Rumors currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false, but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule. I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party.

“I believe strongly that any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours. The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious coexistence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence,” he advised.

He therefore called on the Suhum Constituency as well as the Eastern Regional Executives and the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.

Below is the full statement..

ALAN KYEREMATEN CONDEMNS CLASHES BETWEEN SOME NPP SUPPORTERS IN SUHUM

The incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well meaning Patriots.

I therefore urge the Suhum Constituency Executives, the Eastern Regional Executives as well as the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.

Signed:

Alan Kyerematen

By Vincent Kubi