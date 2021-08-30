Teiya Crowned Queen of North 2021

Miss Tung-Teiya Dahamani Crowned Queen of the North 2021

Miss Tung-Teiya Dahamani, has been crowned Queen of North Ghana Reality show held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The 25-year old young lady and an alumnus of the University for Development Studies beat stiff competition from Seidu represented the northern region on the maiden edition of Queen of the North TV Reality show.

Seidu Sadia of the Savannah Region emerged the first runner up, Apasiini from Upper East, Muty from Upper West and Wunzoya from Northern Region won 2nd Runner up, 3rd Runner up and 4th Runner up respectively.

Miss Teiya drove home a Queen of the North Ghana Branded Car and has a 1-year project as a prize package while Miss Sadia will in December enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Nairobi and Dubai, sponsored by Moontouch Travel Ltd and a project to execute.

The 2nd Runner up, Miss Apasiini took home a Plasma Digital TV set and a Refrigerator and her closest contender Miss Muty was adjudged 3rd Runner up with a prize package of a Plasma Digital TV Set and the crown of Tourism Ambassador for Northern Ghana, sponsored by SWIDA.

The 4th Runner up, Miss Wunzoya took home a Refrigerator and the crown of Culture Ambassador for Northern Ghana.

The competition that started with 15 ladies from the 5 regions of the North was climaxed on Saturday, August 27, 2021, in Tamale at the GNAT Hall with the 5 Maidens competing for the covetous crown of Queen of the North.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Miss Tung-Teiya, thanked the organizers of the reality show and her entire family for their support.

She indicated that she is poised to execute her project to impact lives in Northern Ghana. “I will not only carry the crown on my head and cash on my chest, I will make it an emblem and also help in the reduction or eradication of Kayaye.”

Miss Teiya added that “Kayaye exposes our vulnerable young ladies too so many social vices like rape, armed robbery, prostitution and disease outbreaks like the current Covid-19. Kayaye can gradually be a thing of the past if its primary factor unemployment is tackled. As Queen of North Ghana, I will partner with government and private institutions to provide vocational skills to these young women which will give them a source of income. This, I believe will help to reduce if not eradicate Kayaye.”

The Queen of North Ghana – TV Reality Show is a reality television show powered by CeChaDev Foundation which seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the five northern regions of Ghana.

The reality show extensively seeks to market the numerous and untapped tourist sites and tourism potentials in the 5 northern regions as well as promote the rich cultural heritage of the north like our History, Food, Music, Dance, Smocks, Festivals, Livelihood amongst others.

The program brought together contestants representing each of the 5 northern regions namely Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah and North East regions to weekly showcase the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of their respective regions to the world.



FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale