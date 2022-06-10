Barber Jailed 12 Years for Defilement

A 19-year-old barber and resident of Akatsi-Tobacco block have been sentenced to 12 years impressment with hard labour for defilement and abduction of a 14-year-old.

The accused, Atsu Agbemenya was sentenced on June 7, 2022, by the Sogakofe Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Addo.

The convict initially pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned before the court.

However, after a full trial, he was found guilty of the two charges and sentenced to serve a prison term of 12 years for defilement and one year for abduction to run concurrently.

That means, he will serve 12 years prison term in hard Labour.

Presenting the details of the case before the court, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Paul Aidoo said the victim (name withheld) is a 14-year-old class two pupil of a basic school in Akatsi.

He said the victim lives with her grandparents, Robert Ahiaku and Rebecca Ahiaku at Anyiheme, a suburb of Akatsi.

The accused he said, works in a barbering shop closer to the victim’s house.

Chief Inspector Aidoo further explained that on January 11, 2021, at about 9:00 pm, the victim left home to an unknown destination and failed to return home. All efforts made by her grandparents to trace her whereabouts proved futile.

However, on January 17, 2021, at about 3:00 pm the victim came home, and upon interrogation by her grandparents, she confessed that the accused abducted her and kept her in his room at Akatsi-Tobacco Block. During her stay there from January 11 to 15, 2021, the accused had several rounds of sexual intercourse with her.

The victim’s grandfather then took her to the Akatsi Police station and reported the incident. Following this, they were issued with a Police medical form for treatment and medical examination. They accordingly submitted a medical examination report to the Police from the hospital.

The accused, Atsu was arrested and during the interrogation, he admitted to the offence and told the police that the victim had been his girlfriend for the last three weeks. To prove his claim, he said he had even bought for the lady, an itel keypad phone for the victim to communicate with him on.

After investigations, the accused was charged with the offenses and put before the court. He was charged with defilement of a female under 16 years of age and abduction of a child under 18 years of age; contrary to sections 101 and 91 respectively of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was initially arraigned before the court.

