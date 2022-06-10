Police Sergeant Interdicted in Connection with Viral Video Footage

The Police Administration has interdicted No. 42681 G/Sgt Isaac Sowah Nii, stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command, who has been captured in uniform smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.

The Police administration in a post on its Facebook page said:” Investigation is ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action”.

In addition, he would be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy.